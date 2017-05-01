Slowing auto sales weigh on US stocks...

Slowing auto sales weigh on US stocks as indexes wobble

14 hrs ago

U.S. stock indexes are little changed Tuesday morning as weak auto sales drag down car makers even as other companies report strong earnings. Industrial companies including engine maker Cummins and pump and valve maker Flowserve are rising after they posted their first-quarter results.

