Shoe merchant RCG booted for downgrade

The Athlete's Foot owner RCG has been savaged by investors after the shoe merchant cut its annual earnings forecast, blaming a widespread sell-down of retail stocks for the recent drop in its share price. RCG shares plunged 27.1 per cent on Monday, hitting a two-and-a-half-year low following the disappointing trading update that cut the group's full-year earnings guidance for a second time this year.

