Shoe merchant RCG booted for downgrade

Shoe merchant RCG booted for downgrade

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The Athlete's Foot owner RCG has been savaged by investors after the shoe merchant cut its annual earnings forecast, blaming a widespread sell-down of retail stocks for the recent drop in its share price. RCG shares plunged 27.1 per cent on Monday, hitting a two-and-a-half-year low following the disappointing trading update that cut the group's full-year earnings guidance for a second time this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr 16 CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar '17 RushFan666 5
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC