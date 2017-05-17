Russia is buying up US debt Russia is...

Russia is buying up US debt Russia is buying up more of America's debt.

In March, the country bought $13.5 billion of US government bonds -- better known as "Treasury securities." Russia's total holdings of US debt have now increased to nearly $100 billion, according to recently released Treasury Department data.

