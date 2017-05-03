REFILE-Delphi profit rises, to spin off of powertrain business

May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to higher revenue in all regions and announced it would spin off its powertrain unit into a separate company. The company reported a quarterly net profit from continuing operations of $335 million or $1.24 per share, up from $320 million or $1.15 per share a year earlier.

