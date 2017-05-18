Property News: Why is buy-to-let still the best option for investors?

A RISE in stamp duty and the imminent arrival of mortgage tax relief restrictions may have had an adverse impact on landlords, but the buy-to-let market continues to offer the greatest returns of any investment type. New figures from Sequre Property Investment show a landlord who bought a property in 2016 at a cost of A 100,000 will still benefit from both capital growth and rental profits in the coming years, even once the new regulations are fully implemented.

