Oil prices stabilize in Asian trading; stock indexes slide

Oil prices stabilized in Asian trading Friday after hitting a five-month low while regional stock benchmarks headed lower in holiday-thinned trading. KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index lost 0.8 percent to 24,500.70 while the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China shed 0.6 percent to 3,107.25.

