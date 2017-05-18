Mideast Stocks-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
RIYADH, May 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market outperformed a sluggish region on Sunday after U.S. and Saudi companies signed over $200 billion of deals during the visit to Riyadh by President Donald Trump. Few of the deals involved listed Saudi companies, and many had been previously announced, or were merely memorandums of understanding that might never lead to concrete projects.
