Mideast Stocks-Real estate sector lif...

Mideast Stocks-Real estate sector lifts Egypt, Saudi volumes rise before Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

DUBAI, May 17 Egypt's stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Wednesday on the back of strong first-quarter earnings and positive news from a real estate developer, while Saudi Arabia saw increased activity as traders took positions ahead of Ramadan. Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent as real estate firm Sixth of October Development jumped 4.2 percent to a four-month high in its heaviest trade since May 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Tue AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr '17 CodeTalker 31
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC