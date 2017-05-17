Mideast Stocks-Real estate sector lifts Egypt, Saudi volumes rise before Ramadan
DUBAI, May 17 Egypt's stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Wednesday on the back of strong first-quarter earnings and positive news from a real estate developer, while Saudi Arabia saw increased activity as traders took positions ahead of Ramadan. Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent as real estate firm Sixth of October Development jumped 4.2 percent to a four-month high in its heaviest trade since May 2014.
