Mideast Stocks-Dubai's Drake & Scull slumps; oil below $50 drags region down
May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled. Dubai's stock index fell 0.5 percent as DSI dropped 8.6 percent to 0.405 dirham after a shareholder meeting held on Thursday.
