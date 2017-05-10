Market Close: NZ shares lose ground in jittery markets
New Zealand shares fell, led by A2 Milk and Air New Zealand, as weaker-than-expected data out of China compounded jitters after a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries and a missile test by North Korea. The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 22 points or 0.3 percent to 7429.94.
