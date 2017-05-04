Macron victory in France sends euro to 6-month high
The euro notched up its highest level in six months after centrist reformer Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election on Sunday, neutralizing the biggest political challenge to the currency in its 18-year history. His far right opponent, Marine Le Pen, had threatened to scrap the euro and reintroduce France's old money -- the franc.
