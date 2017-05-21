Icahn Portfolio Lead Over S&P 500 Shrinks After Trump Bump
A portfolio of stocks owned by Icahn, a special adviser to President Donald Trump, has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 Index since the election, after surging to a more than 16-point lead over the index by Christmas. That advantage disappeared by the end of Trump's second full month in office.
