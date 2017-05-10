How to invest without sacrificing your values
Social values may not be the first thing that comes to mind when investing in the stock market, but there are numerous ways for investors to align their portfolios with their beliefs and passions. Values-based investing has been around a while - religious groups have a lengthy history with it - but due to rising demand and better access to data, investors today have more values-based investment choices than ever before.
