How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
U.S stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday, even as gains in technology companies nudged the Nasdaq composite to another record high. Utilities, phone companies and real estate companies fell more than the rest of the market, and most industries were lower.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|31
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
