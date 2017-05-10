Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
MILAN, May 10 Greek stocks rose for a 12th straight day on Wednesday, the longest run of gains since 1991, outperforming broadly flat European markets as Athens looked set to clinch vital bailout loans. While the pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.2 percent and the euro zone STOXX index closed flat, Greek's main equity index rose 1.8 percent.
