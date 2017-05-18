Goldman Sachs: Traders fear these 15 ...

Goldman Sachs: Traders fear these 15 nightmare stocks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The US stock market may be fresh off its most boring stretch in more than five decades, but there are still stocks that give investors nightmares. In a client note on Wednesday, the derivatives team at Goldman Sachs identified 15 companies that traders see as having elevated downside risk over the next 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr '17 CodeTalker 31
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC