Goldman Sachs: Hedge funds are betting billions that these 18 stocks are doomed
Hedge funds have had a great year picking stocks . But there's a dark underbelly to their investment activity that involves betting on companies to falter.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|31
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
