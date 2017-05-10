Global Markets-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data

A measure of stock markets around the globe edged up on Friday led by European and emerging market equities while underwhelming U.S. retail sales data pushed U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lower. MSCI's gauge of stock markets around the globe .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.12 percent for the day and 0.094 percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.