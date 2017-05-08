GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea voted eyed
SINGAPORE, May 9 Asian stock markets edged down on Tuesday following a flat close on Wall Street, as investors searched for the next catalyst following France's presidential election, while oil inched higher on expectations OPEC supply cuts will be extended. The South Korean stock market, which finished at a record high on Monday, is closed for Tuesday's presidential election.
