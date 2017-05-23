Financial stocks help pull Toronto index lower, U.S. markets rise slightly
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.40 points to 15,390.54 after 90 minutes of trading. Most of the market's subindexes were down, with Bank of Montreal, Home Capital Group and Sun Life Financial among the weak spots.
