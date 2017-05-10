European shares ease, Unicredit boosts Italian banks
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after Unicredit's results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace. Europe's STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent, while the eurozone's broader stocks and blue-chip indices fell 0.2 percent.
