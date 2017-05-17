European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs

LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the United States led investors to seek safety after a strong run sent regional benchmarks to record highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3 percent, as major regional benchmarks tracked a global dip in stocks and the dollar as concerns over U.S. President Trump multiplied.

