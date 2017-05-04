European markets get a lift from perc...

European markets get a lift from perceived Macron debate win

10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

European stocks got a lift Thursday after centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was perceived to have gotten the better of the far-right's Marine Le Pen in a debate and a survey showed economic growth in the 19-country eurozone striking a six-year high. A big gainer was the CAC 40 stock index in Paris, which was up 0.7 percent in late morning trading, while Germany's DAX was not far behind, 0.6 percent higher.

