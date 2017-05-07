Euro Seen Advancing as Le Pen Concedes Defeat in French Election

Macron is set to beat the anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen by about 65 percent to 35 percent, according to the estimates of four separate pollsters -- a bigger lead than predicted by surveys before the election -- and one which removes the risk of France being led out of the currency bloc. Macron's victory in the first round sparked a rally in the nation's assets, with the euro gaining as much as 2 percent in its immediate aftermath.

