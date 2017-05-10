Emirates airline profits down 83 perc...

Emirates airline profits down 83 percent in past year

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said Thursday its profits fell by more than 80 percent to $340 million last year as it grappled with a slump in demand linked to a range of headwinds, from political upheaval and terrorism in Europe to tougher travel restrictions to the U.S. In its earnings report, the company said profits were affected by heightened immigration concerns, terror attacks in several European cities, such as London and Paris, an attempted military coup in Turkey and uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. It also cited a strong U.S. dollar against currencies in major markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr 16 CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC