Emirates airline profits down 83 percent in past year
Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said Thursday its profits fell by more than 80 percent to $340 million last year as it grappled with a slump in demand linked to a range of headwinds, from political upheaval and terrorism in Europe to tougher travel restrictions to the U.S. In its earnings report, the company said profits were affected by heightened immigration concerns, terror attacks in several European cities, such as London and Paris, an attempted military coup in Turkey and uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. It also cited a strong U.S. dollar against currencies in major markets.
