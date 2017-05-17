Emerging Markets-LatAm currencies weaken as Trump woes spark risk-aversion
SAO PAULO, May 17 Latin American markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday as speculation U.S. President Donald Trump could face the threat of impeachment triggered worldwide profit-taking on riskier assets. The Brazilian real slipped 1.23 percent, while the Mexican peso fell 0.71 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|31
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC