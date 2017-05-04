Emerging Markets-LatAm currencies mostly up on U.S. jobs data
SAO PAULO, May 5 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of a June rate hike, but were seen as not enough to warrant a faster pace of increases afterward. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by more than expected last month, but March figures were revised lower and the labor force participation dipped.
