Emerging Markets-Em stocks steady after Brazil, Trump turmoil

May 19 Emerging equities steadied on Friday with offshore-listed Brazilian assets clawing back ground after posting hefty losses on Thursday, when political turmoil in Brazil and the United States prompted a broad-based sell off. Brazilian assets plummeted on Thursday after allegations that President Michel Temer condoned bribes to silence a key witness in a corruption probe, deflating investor optimism about the prospects for his ambitious pension and labour reform agenda.

