Emerging Markets-Commodity rout sends emerging FX, stocks to weekly loss

May 5 A sharp sell-off in commodity prices and a rise in U.S. treasury yields put main emerging currencies on track for a weekly loss on Friday, while emerging market stocks hit a 10-day low and looked set to end the week in the red. Tumbling iron ore futures and a plunge in oil prices to five-month lows as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent crude glut stoked investors' fears about the health of the global economy.

