Emerging Markets-Brazilian stocks up, Mexico says Nafta talks set for Aug.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday for the fourth straight day as Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares hit an 11-week high after the state-controlled oil company reported its strongest operating profit ever. Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, jumped as much as 5.1 percent after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 25.254 billion reais , beating the consensus forecast by 1.38 billion reais.
