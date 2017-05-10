Emerging Markets-Brazilian stocks up,...

Emerging Markets-Brazilian stocks up, Mexico says Nafta talks set for Aug.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday for the fourth straight day as Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares hit an 11-week high after the state-controlled oil company reported its strongest operating profit ever. Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, jumped as much as 5.1 percent after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 25.254 billion reais , beating the consensus forecast by 1.38 billion reais.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr 16 CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC