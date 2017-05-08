Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs

LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, edging to 21-month highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent, recouping some of its losses from Monday following centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election victory.

