Earnings a drag on European shares, though Vodafone boosts FTSE to fresh record

May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high. The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent, however, buoyed by a 3.6 percent rise in Vodafone, which jumped after reporting its full-year earnings.

