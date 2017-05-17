Dow dives 373 points as Trump drama r...

Dow dives 373 points as Trump drama rattles market

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Stocks fell sharply Wednesday following reports of a memo from former FBI Director James Comey that says Trump asked him to stop the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. A key measure of market volatility also spiked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Tue AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr '17 CodeTalker 31
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC