Cyberattack gives big boost to security stocks

The WannaCry ransomware is a sobering wake-up call for the world: It is becoming increasingly easy for bad actors to attack companies and governments with a computer virus. The PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF, which owns shares of most of the big security companies, was up more than 3 percent in early trading Monday.

