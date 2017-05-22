China stocks pressured by tighter regulation; Hong Kong at...

Shanghai: China's main stock indexes were little changed on Monday morning as strength in financials and raw materials were offset by weakness in the real estate and brokerage sector, both of which suffered from tighter government regulations. The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 3,406.08 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,083.11 points.

