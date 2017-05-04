Canada Stocks-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares

May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains. The most influential movers on the index included Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 2.2 percent to C$76.82, and Tourmaline Oil, which added 5.9 percent to C$27.59 after the energy company reported strong quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.