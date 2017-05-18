Canada Stocks-TSX ekes out gain with rebound in financial stocks
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on Thursday, as financial stocks recovered somewhat after a two-day selloff, while gold miners weighed as bullion turned lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched a five-month low in morning trade but ended the day up 3.52 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,277.20.
