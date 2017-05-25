Canada Stocks-TSX dips as oil price drop offsets bank earnings
TORONTO, May 25 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as a plunge in oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting gains for industrials and financials after quarterly earnings from some major banks impressed investors. U.S. crude prices settled $2.46 lower at $48.90 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision to extend production curbs fell short of expectations of deeper or longer cuts.
