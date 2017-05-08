Canada Stocks-TSX buoyed by energy and financials; Home Capital slides
May 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy and financial stocks led gains, but Home Capital Group Inc shares slid following news its account balance halved and it had suspended its dividend. Royal Bank of Canada rose modestly, but was among the most influential movers on the index.
