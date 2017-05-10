Brazil's Omega Geracao and shareholders register for IPO
May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geracao SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC