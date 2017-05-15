Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rise
Chinese stocks sank Tuesday after April economic activity weakened and other major Asian markets were little-changed following Wall Street's spurt on higher oil prices. KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent to 3,068.24 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent to 25,238.96.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC