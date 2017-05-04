Asian shares show relief over French moderate Macron's win
Asian shares rose Monday after Emmanuel Macron, a centrist would-be reformer and supporter of the European Union, won the French presidential election. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.8 percent in the morning session to 19,795.19, reflecting investor relief over the outcome.
