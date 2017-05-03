Asia stocks slip after Fed signals more rate hikes in store
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index , left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Most Asian stock markets slipped Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street as the Fed used its latest assessment of the U.S. economy to signal that more interest rate increases are on the way.
