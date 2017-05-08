All is calm: US stock indexes nudge again to record highs
A turn higher in the last few minutes of trading was enough to nudge U.S. indexes to more record highs Monday as fear seemed to drain out of the market. Trading was remarkably calm following the weekend's presidential election in France, which had the potential to upset global markets.
