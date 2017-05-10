4 out of 10 Kospi stocks - isolated' from bullish trend
Despite the record-setting bull run on South Korea's main bourse, 4 out of 10 stocks there fell, data from the Korea Exchange showed Sunday. The KRX said 302 stocks out of 750 listed on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell as of Thursday compared to Dec. 29, accounting for 40.3 percent.
