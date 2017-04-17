World stocks mostly lower as geopolitics, France vote weigh
World stock markets were mostly lower Tuesday as geopolitical tensions over the situation on the Korean Peninsula and uncertainty over France's upcoming presidential election weighed on investor sentiment. KEEPING SCORE: European benchmarks opened lower after the Easter holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|20 hr
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC