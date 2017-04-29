Wall Street slips on weak GDP data, b...

Wall Street slips on weak GDP data, but indexes rise in April

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash recent gains. Major indexes closed up for April, however, with the Nasdaq up for six consecutive months, the longest streak in nearly four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr 24 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr 16 CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar '17 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar '17 RushFan666 5
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC