Wall Street slips on weak GDP data, but indexes rise in April
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash recent gains. Major indexes closed up for April, however, with the Nasdaq up for six consecutive months, the longest streak in nearly four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC