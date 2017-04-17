Us Stocks-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks. However, the gains were kept largely in check by rising geopolitical tensions and weak U.S. retail sales data, which was released on Friday.
