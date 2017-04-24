Us Stocks-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
NEW YORK, April 25 The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America. Caterpillar was up 7.7 percent at $104.29 after earlier hitting a multi-year high of $104.71 and McDonald's jumped 5.6 percent to $141.72, both after beating profit estimates.
