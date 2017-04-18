US stocks dip ahead of French election
Wall Street closed lower Friday as investors awaited this weekend's French presidential election and President Trump's "big announcement" on tax reform planned for Wednesday. The Nasdaq slid 6.26 to close at 5,910.52, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,348.69, down 7.15 from its open.
